ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One Odessa driver avoided a potentially deadly collision earlier this week thanks to a first responder who spotted an on-coming train, and helped alert the driver, who was able to back away just in the nick of time.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on November 2 on W Murphy Street. The City of Odessa said Odessa Fire Rescue had responded to the area to investigate a crash after a truck pulling a trailer rolled onto its side.

While assisting with that crash, first responders noticed a car stopped on the railroad tracks that was unable to move once the railroad crossing arms started to come down. The car could not move forward, nor could it reverse, because of other vehicles in the area, according to video from the scene.

The City said the train conductor was able to slow down just enough to avoid a collision, and then praised officers on the scene who ran toward the vehicle to alert the driver of the oncoming danger.

Because trains take much longer than cars to stop, we wanted to remind drivers of a few tips to keep everyone safe at railroad crossings: