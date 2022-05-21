TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office took KTAB/KRBC on a ride along Friday afternoon to see current devastation as the Mesquite Heat fire burns in Taylor County.

The Mesquite Heat wildfire, burning southwest of Abilene, began Tuesday, May 17 around 5:00 in the afternoon. As of 11:15 Friday morning, the fire was 25% contained with more than 9,000 acres affected by its blaze.

These photos were taken Friday evening, just outside of View, Texas.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)