Watch: See the NYE drone show over Dallas

DALLAS (NEXSTAR/KXAS/NBCDFW) — A drone show was planned to complement the fireworks during Lone Star NYE.



However, the more than 200 drones did not launch until later in the broadcast due to technical difficulties.

You can see the show as it happened in the video player above.

The drone light show, engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, lit up the sky at heights of up to 400 feet and created an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

