Water main break causes massive flooding in Houston

Several roads and a freeway in east Houston are experiencing massive flooding after water main break on Thursday afternoon, according to the city of Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON (KETK) – A water main break caused massive flooding on major highways down in Houston on Thursday.

According to KPRC, multiple people were trapped on the rooftops of their cars and needed to be rescued. Much of the water has covered the 610 East Loop.

The Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s Office is looking to deploy teams for water rescues, which would be the first time they have been used since Hurricane Harvey.

The cause of the water main break is unknown and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the pipe belonged to the City of Houston.

We will update this article with more information as our sister station updates their story.