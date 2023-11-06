MONAHANS, Texas — A Monahans esteemed banker, Clara Edwards, was showered with gifts and love on Monday, as City Bank celebrated her 75 years in banking, according to a press release.

Edwards’ banking career began at the First State Bank of Monahans in 1948, the press release said. She has since been the face that greets customers as they enter City Bank.

Clara Edwards celebrates 75 years of banking at City Bank. (Image: City Bank Monahans)

“Banking has changed a lot in 75 years. We have new products and new technology. But what hasn’t changed is how we treat people and how we take care of our community. That’s what makes me proud,” Edwards said.

Edwards is a team player who has been active in the Monahans community. She has been a softball and Special Olympics coach, as well as a volunteer at the Senior Citizens Center and Meals on Wheels, according to the press release.

“We are so proud to have Clara as part of the City Bank family. She is an extraordinary example of someone who puts her heart and soul into community banking. We love celebrating her,” Cory T. Newsom, Chief Executive Officer of City Bank, said.