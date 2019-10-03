Weather contributes to deadly crash Thursday morning

Breaking News
State & Regional

Texas DPS Logo (Version 3) - 720

PANHANDLE, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash involving a single car that lost control after hitting a large pool of water on State Highway 207 just north of Panhandle around 7:30 a.m.

According to DPS, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash. DPS said the driver, Linda Conley, 50, sustained minor injuries, but the passenger, Pamela Peterson, 54, was killed in the crash.

After losing control, the car rolled onto its driver side into a drainage ditch containing 3 feet of water, according to DPS.

Both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.


