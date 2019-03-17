Wedding celebration in San Antonio ends in church shooting

(Photo provided by the San Antonio Police Department)

(Photo provided by the San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Police in San Antonio are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Catholic parish after a wedding.

KSAT-TV reports that gunfire erupted at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. According to police, two men left the scene in a white Ford pickup truck and one man was left wounded. The man, later identified at Marcos Villegas-Martinez, died at an area hospital.

Police are searching for both men who left in the pickup truck.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio said it was cooperating with police and said it and the parish "share in the pain of this tragedy."

___

Information from: KSAT-TV, http://www.ksat.com