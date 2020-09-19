Well repairs off Texas coast halted due to approaching storm

In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard, natural gas is release from an oil platform approximately three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Officials responded Tuesday to a release from a well platform off the shore of Texas and the Coast Guard has a pollution response team on the beach to monitor the situation. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Repairs to a leaking gas well just off the Texas coast have been halted because of Tropical Storm Beta, according to the city of Corpus Christi.

The city said in a news release late Friday that repairs to the well owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P are temporarily “on hold” because of the approaching weather and will resume when winds and waves subside.

The unmanned well owned began spewing a plume of natural gas, condensate and water on Sept. 1.

There were no injuries and the city said air monitors have detected not contamination.

