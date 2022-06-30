ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A week after losing her little brother in a fatal car wreck, the sister of the 13-year-old who died speaks out- detailing her brother’s final moments.

“That night, my mom felt something, like, off,” said Najari Ramirez, older sister of the deceased. “That’s whenever my mom got the call that he was in the accident and he was pronounced dead.”

Related:

Ramirez told Big Country Homepage she spoke with a 15-year-old boy who was with the group in the stolen car. According to her, he and her brother were asking the driver to take them home.

“Him and my brother were asking to go home, and the 13-year-old [driver] didn’t do nothing about it,” Ramirez reported. “He kept ignoring them and just driving.”

When probing the memory of the 15-year-old, Ramirez said she suspected her brother sensed something was wrong.

“The last thing he told the 15-year-old was, ‘we’re gonna be okay, I love you,’ and that was it.”

Ramirez said she wants the 13-year-old driver to understand what he’s done to her family, and wants her little brother’s memory to live on.

“He wanted to go to college,” added Ramirez, “and make it big in soccer… That’s what he loved the most.”