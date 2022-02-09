HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have charged a woman nearly three years after her four-month-old baby died at their Weslaco home.

On April 2, 2019, police responded to a local hospital in reference to a deceased infant. The mother of the child, Bianca Sanchez, 28, told police she left a space heater on overnight but when she woke up the baby was unresponsive. The baby died of hyperthermia due to the high temperature, according to an autopsy.

No charges were filed against the mother initially as police filed a toxicology report to determine if she had drugs in her system during the baby’s death.

Staff shortages and increased demand for medical records during the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of the report returning in a timely manner.

The toxicology report finally returned in 2022 and revealed Sanchez had cocaine and Xanax in her system at the time of the baby’s death.

Police filed a request with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office to bring formal charges against Sanchez and she was taken into custody on Feb. 3.

Sanchez is charged with criminal negligence homicide. She remains in jail on a $30 thousand bond.

This is not Sanchez’s first criminal charge. She has been convicted of theft, driving while intoxicated, and drug possession at various times from 2013 to 2015.