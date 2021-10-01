West ISD employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate electronic communications’ with student

WEST, Texas – West Independent School District officials were notified Wednesday of an allegation of an employee at West Middle/High School sending a student “inappropriate electronic communications” through social media.

The district said in a press release Friday it immediately began an investigation and reported the information to Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS).

Through student interviews, other serious allegations materialized – which West ISD officials and Law

Enforcement worked through as quickly and thoroughly as possible. The Texas Rangers also joined the investigation.

The employee involved was removed from duty, and is no longer employed by West ISD. The individual was arrested by the West ISD Police Department on Thursday.

Due to a recent change to the Texas Education Code (Section 21.12), the district is prohibited from naming an individual who has been accused of this conduct unless the individual has been indicted. Because the individual has only been arrested, and not yet indicted, the name cannot be released.

The district is encouraging all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their students about appropriate relationships with adults, and to report any suspicious or concerning behavior to the district or law enforcement. Campus counselors and administrators are available by phone or in-person if a student, parent, or guardian has any information relating to this investigation.

The West ISD Police Department, West Police Department, CPS, and Texas Rangers assisted the district in working through this investigation and with the affected students and families.

For more information, you can contact Superintendent David Truitt at the West ISD Administration Building at (254) 981-2000.

Source: West Independent School District