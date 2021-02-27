Western Texas College graduates 100th CDL student

Kolby Rister holds his CDL program Certificate of Completion outside the WTC Coliseum. (Photo provided by Western Texas College)

Western Texas College announced [Thursday] that Kolby Rister is the 100th student to graduate from their Commercial Driver License (CDL) training program at College on the Square. Mr. Rister passed his test on February 24, 2021, at the Texas Department of Public Safety in San Angelo, Texas.

“This is an accomplishment and feels good to have gone through the training, said Rister. “It wasn’t easy, but I had good instructors. I am excited to see where it takes me.”

“Truck drivers are in high demand in our area and we are so proud to be offering this important job training to the Snyder community, said Margo Mitchell, WTC’s Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

Western Texas College created the CDL training program in 2017 to teach potential drivers the skills and knowledge required to safely operate commercial motor vehicles in the state of Texas. Students who complete the program test for their licenses with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Our CDL training program reflects our attentiveness and commitment to the community,” said Dr. Barbara Beebe, WTC College President. “Western Texas College saw the demand for CDL Drivers in our local job market, assessed the need, and established the program to fill that demand.”

Mitchell also noted that 100% of the students who completed the training program passed the State Exam.

To enroll in the program, the State of Texas requires that students must be at least 18 years of age, possess an acceptable driving record, hold a current Department of Transportation Medical Card or pass a DOT physical exam, and pass a drug screening.

College on the Square can fund CDL training for businesses needing drivers with our Skills Development grant. Unemployed members of our community can seek funding assistance through Texas Workforce Solutions.

“We have trained employees for many local businesses, and put unemployed men and women back in the workforce,” added Mitchell. “One hundred members of our community have now entered a successful career as truck drivers.”

People interested in training for their CDL can navigate to wtc.edu/cdl, call 325-574-6581, or stop by College on the Square at 1806 26th Street in Snyder.

