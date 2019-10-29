Western Texas College to unearth time capsule at 50th Anniversary celebration

The Western Texas College arch in the center of campus. (Photo provided by Western Texas College)

SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Western Texas College:

Western Texas College is pleased to announce that they will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Monday, November 18, 2019. The event will take place in the WTC courtyard at 11:00 a.m.

WTC Alumni, the community, students, former and current faculty and staff are all welcome to attend. The event is free for everyone.

During the 10th Anniversary celebration on November 18, 1979, Western Texas College students, faculty, and staff buried a time capsule to be opened on the 50th anniversary of the College in 2019.

“We’re very excited to see what’s in it,” said Dr. Barb Beebe, College President. “Especially since we don’t know what was put into it in 1979.”

In addition to unearthing the time capsule, WTC will present the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2019.

“Selection as a Distinguished Alumni is one of the highest honors granted to an alumnus or alumna of Western Texas College,” said Alex Phillips, Director of College Advancement. “We’re looking for someone who inspires current students to strive for both personal and professional success.”

WTC also plans to bury a new time capsule to be opened in 2069 on the 100th anniversary of WTC. Items to be buried in the new time capsule will be on display in the LRC/Library.

Guests arriving early for the event can watch a special performance of Shipwrecked by Donald Margulies. The WTC Theater Department will present the play at 10:00 a.m. in the Fine Arts Theater.

Live music and a reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony. For more information, navigate to wtc.edu/50 or call 325-573-8511.

Western Texas College is located at 6200 College Avenue in Snyder.



