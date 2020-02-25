WFPD: Car burglar left behind Bible with name at scene

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police found a revealing clue to the identity of an alleged car burglar, a bible he left at the scene with his name in it.

Bradley Scott Dunn, a-k-a. M.C. Flea and Flizzy Montana, was charged Sunday with burglary of a vehicle after police said they found his name in the Bible that got left behind in a scuffle with a homeowner.

Police said a resident in the 700 block of Taylor was alerted by his barking dog around 6:30 a.m. and he looked at his home surveillance system and saw a man getting into his wife’s car.

He said he went outside and confronted the burglar and they got into a struggle inside the car. The man said the burglar got free and ran away, but he was able to wrestle his black backpack away.

Police found a Bible inside the backpack inscribed Bradley Scott Dunn.

Officers then made up two photo lineups and said both residents picked out Dunn, who has nine previous arrests, as the burglar.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)