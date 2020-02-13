WFPD: Truck driver jailed for stealing $26,000 worth of cigarettes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A truck driver from Dallas was jailed on a $100,000 bond after being charged with stealing $26,000 worth of cigarettes from another truck driver’s rig in Wichita Falls.

Julius Jamal Wynn, 39, who lists his occupation as a self-employed truck driver, was charged with cargo theft over $10,000.

According to police, in November a semi rig was parked in front of a motel and when the driver came out the next morning, he found it had been broken into.

Officers found out that same day a Clay County deputy stopped a pickup truck for a minor violation.

The deputy reported seeing cases of cigarettes in plain view in the backseat of the truck and identified the driver as Wynn.

Wynn gave the deputy permission to search the pickup truck. The deputy then checked for any reports of stolen cigarettes but found none. He photographed the cases, took Wynn’s information and released him.

The cigarettes were later identified from the photos.

The investigator also obtained surveillance video that showed a green pickup truck at the scene of the theft. A warrant was issued and Wynn was booked into Wichita County jail on Tuesday.