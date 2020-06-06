What happens if you get an overpayment letter from the TWC?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine getting a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission stating that you owe $4,100.

That was Jane’s nightmare Monday. She reached out to KXAN about the issue Wednesday night.

She initially exhausted her unemployment benefits before the pandemic in February, but was approved for extended benefits in April.

After Monday’s notice, Jane received a second letter on Tuesday that she earned enough to qualify for a claim.

“I am not understanding how I have been approved and sent payments and then told months after that I must pay everything back,” she said.

According to TWC guidance, the rules on overpayment don’t offer much wiggle room.

Highlighted in yellow on their website, the agency notes that overpayments cannot be forgiven and there is “no exception” for hardship.

Thankfully, in Jane’s case, a TWC representative called her Thursday and resolved her problem. Her overpayment ended up being just $112.

“These notices are going out and a lot of people are going to be very confused,” she said. “It very well could be just a system error.”

As of Wednesday, more than 2.9 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $9.8 billion has been paid out in benefits.