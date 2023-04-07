RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The “Edgar” or “Cuh” haircut has quickly become one of the trendiest hairstyles in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral spoke with local barbers to figure out what the style consists of and what makes the cuhhh-t so special.

“It’s probably the most trendiest haircut right now,” Eybard Hernandez, a local barber based in Harlingen, Texas, said. “All the kids from all ages, ranging from 8 to 17 rock this haircut. That’s the style right now.”

Photo: Rolando Avila

What is the Edgar/Cuh hairstyle?

Ezekiel Trevino, a barber at Signature Cutz in Brownsville, described the haircut as having a small fade on the corner of the sideburns. Trevino added that most clients will get a clipper guard length of two all the way around and then get a taper or fade in the back.

Hernandez offered a similar description, adding there are different styles, including tapers, mid-fades and mullets.

According to Hernandez, the style has become increasingly popular in the Valley.

“Honestly, more than 75% of my clientele are ‘cuhs,'” Hernandez said. “They have that exotic haircut.”

Photo: Rolando Avila

Angel Gonzalez, a 16-year-old high school student, was in the barbershop getting an Edgar cut from Hernandez. Gonzalez said he learned about the haircut when he was in 7th or 8th grade on TikTok.

“Everybody in school has it now,” Gonzalez said.

As for what makes the style so appealing to the younger crowd, Hernandez believes its the simplicity.

“I guess these kids don’t like to mess with their hair nowadays,” he said. “They just want to get up and get it going.”

When asked how he styles his hair, Gonzalez agreed with Hernandez, saying “I just wake up like this.”

Photo: Rolando Avila

Where did the style originate?

The style began its rise to meme-stardom after the ‘Cuh 956’ song took over the internet in the Valley, Trevino claims. The performer of the song had what was commonly referred to as a tapered haircut.

“And since he started saying ‘cuh’ over and over again, everyone started calling it the cuh haircut and since the guys name turned out to be Edgar, everyone started calling it the Edgar cut too,” Trevino said.

Trevino said the style’s growing popularity is not limited to the Valley, and people in other Texas cities like Houston and San Antonio are embracing the Latino-based trend.

Eybard Hernandez speaks on the styling of the ‘Edgar’ hairstyle

While the style gains traction nationally, it roots lie in South Texas, according to Hernandez

“It’s more like a Valley thing, like a 956 style.”