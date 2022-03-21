AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As drought conditions continue across Texas and wildfires impact many communities across the state, including the High Plains, families in recent days have needed to evacuate their homes on short notice.

Experts such as those in Blanco County, Texas, Marin County, Calif., and with Ready.gov advise families to have a plan and an emergency kit prepared before a crisis prompting an evacuation arrives.

“I think a big lesson from today is, if evacuations are needed, to have a plan in order to evacuate your family quickly,” said Ben Oakley, EMS chief of Blanco County, “With the weather that we’re seeing right now in the conditions, the fire can move so quickly that if evacuations are needed, there’s not a lot of time. So that’s one thing we’ve seen all over the state, especially lately, is when that order is given people need to evacuate quickly.”

Here’s a set of checklists and other tips for families to reference when preparing for wildfires and possible evacuations.

Creating an Emergency Supply Kit

According to references published by ReadyForWildfire.org, emergency supply kits are best prepared before a wildfire or other disaster, and best kept easily accessible so that families can take them during short-notice evacuations. Families should plan to be away from home for an extended period of time, and each person should have their own kit.

As for storage, ReadyForWildfire.org suggested that backpacks work well for storing items except for food and water, and food and water can be stored well in a tub or chest with wheels in order to make for easier transport. However, those tubs should be kept light enough to lift and fit into a car.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

Face masks or coverings

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Pet food and water

Extra items to pack, if time allows:

Easily-carried valuables

Family photos and other irreplaceable items

Personal computer information on hard drives and disks

Chargers for cellphones, laptops, and other devices.

A full checklist can be found here, courtesy of FireSafeMarin.org.

Creating a Wildfire Action Plan

Experts such as those with ReadyForWildfire.org encourage every member of every household to be familiar with their Wildfire Action Plan. While each household and family’s plan will be different depending on a variety of issues, needs, and situations, a few checklists have been created for reference.

Generally, your evacuation plan should include:

A designated emergency meeting location outside the fire or hazard area . This is critical to determine who has safely evacuated from the affected area.

Several different escape routes from your home and community. Practice these often so everyone in your family is familiar in case of emergency.

Have an evacuation plan for pets and large animals such as horses and other livestock.

A Family Communication Plan that designates an out-of-area friend or relative as a point of contact to act as a single source of communication among family members in case of separation. It is easier to call or message one person and let them contact others than to try and call everyone when phone, cell, and internet systems can be overloaded or limited during a disaster.



Being prepared:

Have fire extinguishers on-hand and make sure each household member knows how to use them. Check expiration dates on fire extinguishers regularly.

Make sure that every household member knows where the gas, electric, and water main shut-off controls are located and how to safely shut them down in an emergency.

Make sure each person has an Emergency Supply Kit readily available in case of an evacuation.

Maintain a list of emergency contact numbers near your phone and in every emergency supply kit.

Keep extra emergency kits in household cars in case you cannot get to your home because of fire or another emergency.

Have a portable radio or scanners so that you can remain updated on the fire or other emergency.

Collaborate with neighbors to ensure each household has a Wildfire Action Plan.

The Six “P’s”

Experts such as those with ReadyForWildfire.org suggest that each household remember the “Six P’s” while preparing for immediate evacuation orders:

People and Pets

Papers, phone numbers, and important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses

Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer hard drives and disks

“Plastic” – Credit cards, ATM cards, and cash

Before an Evacuation

When wildfires pop up in the area and an evacuation becomes possible, ReadyForWildfire.org and other experts suggest that households take steps to prepare and give homes a better chance of surviving a blaze.

Inside the Home:

Have Emergency Supply Kits ready to go

Make sure your WIldfire Action Plan is prepared ahead of time

Make sure each household member knows the community’s emergency response plan and have a place to go in the event of an evacuation, as well as the best routes to leave your location

Shut all windows and doors, leaving them unlocked

Remove flammable window shades, curtains, and close metal shutters

Remove lightweight curtains

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors

Shut off gas at the meter, and turn off pilot lights

Leave lights on so that firefighters can see the house in smoky conditions

Shut off the air conditioning

Outside the Home:

Gather up flammable items from the outside of the home and bring them inside Patio furniture Children’s toys Door mats Trash cans, etc.

Turn off all propane tanks

Move propane BBQW appliances away from structures

Connect garden hoses to outside water valves or spigots for firefighters to use Fill water buckets and place them around the home

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, these can affect critical water pressure

Leave exterior lights on so your home is visible to firefighters in smoky or nighttime conditions

Put Emergency Supply Kits in your vehicle

Back your car into the driveway, if available, with vehicles loaded and all doors and windows closed Make sure that, if you have them, you carry your car keys with you

Have a ladder available and place it at the corner of the house, if applicable, for firefighters to quickly access the roof

Seal attic and ground vents with pre-cut plywood or commercial seals

Patrol your property and monitor the fire situation If you feel threatened, do not wait for an evacuation order

Check on neighbors and make sure they are preparing to leave

Animals:

Locate any household pets and keep them nearby

Prepare farm animals for transport, and consider moving them to a safe location early

Returning Home after a Wildfire

In the wake of a wildfire or other disaster, Ready.gov offered households tips for what to do upon returning home:

Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so

Avoid hot ash, charred trees, smoldering debris and live embers The ground may contain heat pockets that can burn you or spark another fire.

When cleaning, wear protective clothing – including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, work gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes – during clean-up efforts

Use a respirator to limit your exposure, and wet debris to minimize breathing dust particles People with asthma, COPD and/or other lung conditions should take precautions in areas with poor air quality, as it can worsen symptoms.

Document property damage with photographs Conduct an inventory and contact your insurance company for assistance

Send text messages or use social media to reach out to family and friends Phone systems are often busy following a disaster. Make calls only in emergencies.



Further resources can be found on Ready.gov.