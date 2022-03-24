DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good food truck? Better yet, who doesn’t love a Texas-based food truck? If you’ve never been graced with a meal or even a snack from a food truck then you probably need to take lunch tomorrow and find the nearest one and give it a shot because there’s nothing like it.

The question now is, what cities across the Lone Star State are best for food truck lovers? Luckily, a study done by LawnStarter has all the answers.

They compared 100 cities across Texas to find the best for lovers of the glory that is food trucks; they looked for cities that have: plenty of food trucks, highly-rated food trucks, high standing from the last Texas Food Truck Showdown, food truck festivals and a local food truck-loving community.

Here’s a quick look at the top ten:

Austin Waco San Antonio Houston Euless Dallas Spring Friendswood Georgetown Fort Worth

LawnStarter found that Spring, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Austin and Conroe had the most food trucks per 100,000 residents. Be sure to check out all of their findings, and even some expert tips here.