AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — In perhaps some of the least shocking news, there are more active players in the NFL this season who played college football in Texas than in any other state, according to The Action Network, a sports betting and information website.

The Action Network went through every NFL team’s active roster at the beginning of the 2022 season and created a database based on where the players went to college, and it’s no surprise Texas leads the way by a considerable margin.

There are currently 211 NFL players who went to college in Texas, 60 more than California with 151. Florida is third on the list with 149, North Carolina is No. 4 with 121 and Alabama rounds out the website’s top five with 109.

This comes after the Texas Longhorns didn’t have any players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, the first time that happened since 2014.

That brings up the next thing The Action Network analyzed—and that’s which colleges in Texas have the most active players this season. The honor goes to Texas A&M with 37 active players at the time they counted.

Active rosters fluctuate during the year as players are subject to a variety of transactions, so numbers now may be different than when the count occurred, but it still gives a good idea of where NFL talent comes from.

The Longhorns have the second-most players in the NFL with 29, according to the study, followed by TCU with 25, Baylor with 23 and Houston with 18.

Full list of Texas colleges with active NFL players as of the beginning of the 2022 season, according to The Action Network

Texas A&M – 37

Texas – 29

TCU – 25

Baylor – 23

Houston – 20

Texas Tech – 18

SMU – 15

UTSA – 11

Rice – 10

North Texas – 7

UTEP – 4

Sam Houston State – 3

Prairie View A&M – 2

Stephen F. Austin – 2

Tarleton State – 2

Texas State – 2

Houston Baptist – 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide runs the show when it comes to producing top NFL talent. Nick Saban and company currently have 62 active players in the NFL, far and away the most of any college. The Florida Gators have 36 active NFL players according to the data and the University of Miami has 34.

(Information from KXAN.com)