Whataburger named ‘Official Burger’ of the Dallas Cowboys

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Cowboys and Whataburger announced Tuesday morning that they have formed a partnership, making the San Antonio-based franchise the “Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys.”

According to a news release from Whataburger, this marks the first time Whataburger has been named the official burger of an NFL team.

“We couldn’t be happier to have a teammate like Whataburger,” said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Jerry Jones Jr., whose go-to order is the #4 Jalapeno and Cheese Whataburger. “This partnership brings together two legends that share the same drive to be the best we can for our fans – both on and off the field.”

Back in 2014, Whataburger was the sponsor of the Coach of the Week program. That blossomed into a partnership in 2016 with the launch of Friday Night Stars, which honors the hometown tradition of high school football at The Star, and includes an interactive display with content from local high schools, including game tape, school pride, and the fans.

“Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO. “Texans also take great pride in their burgers. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving customers hot, fresh burgers, just the way they like it. Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts. It’s a partnership with the greatest home field advantage of all – our fans and communities.”

“From football fields on Friday nights to Sunday afternoons, Whataburger proudly supports Texas football at every level,” said Rich Scheffler, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Whataburger. “We know how important the Dallas Cowboys are to our state, and we can’t wait to show the fans what we can do together as a team, both on the gridiron and the grill.”