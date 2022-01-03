Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor.

The Texas burger chain has had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way.

Clues were in two previous posts regarding the sauce. The burger chain’s social media posts used flame emojis and the words “heating up,” while leaving followers to guess what the flavor was and promising they would reveal the flavor soon.

Guesses ranged from keto ketchup to mayo mixed with ketchup. But there is no need to guess anymore.

The wait is over and a new ketchup flavor is here!

Whataburger has revealed the new flavor to be the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2.

It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022

The ketchup is not here to stay; Whataburger says to try the Limited Batch “while you can.”