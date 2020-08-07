Whataburger unveils new food truck

SAN ANTONIO (KAMR/KCIT) — Whataburger, with its iconic orange brand, is taking its food on the road.

The company is celebrating its 70th birthday with the launch of a state-of-the-art Whataburger Food Truck.

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s vice president of marketing and innovation, said in a statement. “And this truck is a showstopper.”

The truck is 36 feet long with 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator custom built by Cruising Kitchens. The new truck will be featured on an episode of “Built for Business,” Cruising Kitchens’ MotorTrends TV show.

“We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years,” Scheffler said. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”

The truck will kick off a multi-state tour in 2021, with stops in Whataburger’s existing markets and cities and plans to expand into new locations. It also will be available to provide meals during natural disasters and emergency events.

“We always say it’s the look of the truck that brings people in, it’s the taste of the food that brings them back,” said Cruising Kitchens owner Cameron Davies. “This truck has the best of both.”