(NEXSTAR) — You may be the ultimate Whatafan, but did you know the iconic orange and white Texas restaurant has a little-seen mascot?

According to Whataburger, Whataguy made his debut appearance on kids’ meal bags and games in summer 1999 with a mission: “To protect freshness, flavor and the Whataburger Way!”

But despite the character’s popularity, Texas’ signature fast food restaurant has used the character sparingly, leading many to wonder: Whatever happened to Whataguy?

Memories and throwback sentiments of Whataguy and sidekick Attaboy live on online, in places like the Whataburger subreddit — where the Whatapals and the lore (yes, deeper lore!) resurface occasionally. Just last month, one Reddit user sought help trying to remember one of the Whatapal’s names.

“Who knows if the Whataguy will ever come back,” lamented one of the subreddit’s users just four months ago. There’s even Whataguy fan art.

But despite his sporadic appearances, Whataburger actually hasn’t forgotten its in-house superhero. In April, the company posted an Easter basket-toting Whataguy illustration on social media. Replies celebrated his return, with one user requesting Whataburger “bring back the toys for the kiddos (and me).” Another image of Whataguy was shared later in the month, as well.

Whataburger’s biggest fans are seated at a table in Corpus Christi, Texas and served cake by Whataburger’s superhero, ‘Whataguy.’ Karl and Carol Hoepfner have made it a goal to visit all the Whataburgers across the nation. (AP Photo/Caller-Times, George Gongora)

Whataburger’s less-is-more approach to Whataguy appears to be working, with “Whataguy I’m your biggest fan!”-type comments dependably attached to his various social media appearances. After all, not every fast food chain is lucky enough to have a mascot customers miss. (Just ask Ronald McDonald.)

As Whataburger explains on its Whataguy Origin Story page, “These days, Whataguy is the ambassador for Whataburger Feeding Student Success, Whataburger’s signature community program at the intersection of food insecurity and education. He’s also often seen at restaurant and sporting events.”

Whataburger currently has over 900 restaurants in 14 states, with an employee makeup of over over 50,000, according to the company. Though Whataburger originally operated in Corpus Christi, home operations moved to San Antonio in 2009.

Whataburger claims that Whataguy’s powers have also grown, meaning “Whataguy now can be at multiple locations at the same time!” So, no matter which of the 900-plus locations you visit, it’s possible Whataguy could swoop in to save the day (or show up to mingle at restaurant-sanctioned events).

What’s more, with the recent success of the character-based Grimace Shake at McDonald’s, could more restaurants follow suit? Who’s ready for a Whataguy special?