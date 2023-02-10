AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land.

Many may be wondering where it is in the process one year later.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Amarillo City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 8, 2022, to approve an economic development agreement with Buc-ee’s Travel Center Chain. The agreement established the construction of a 53,000-square-foot travel center on the southeast corner of the E I-40 and Airport Blvd with an estimated cost of $30 million.

The city claimed that some of the benefits of the project included new sales tax collections for the city at 50% of the city’s 1.5% for 20 years and new ad valorem taxes from a $30 million investment, without abatement or the request of a rebate.

Problems arose closing on the property citing a land dispute with the owners of lands in the vicinity of the proposed site set in the agreement with the city council including Attebury Farm LLC, Speedco Inc., and Roserock Holdings LLC over a tract of land that ran through the site.

An easement, a tract of land that served as a truck exit from SpeedCo to I-40, became the main focal point of a court battle between Speedco Inc. and Attebury Farm LLC and held up the purchase of the property by Buc-ee’s Ltd.

In October, MyHighPlains.com reported that Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed the closing on the property that was being disputed by Speedco Inc. and Attebury Farm, LLC in court.

Where are we one year later?

Photo courtesy of Photojournalist Rick Villarreal (KAMR/KCIT). Feb. 8 2023 – E I-40 and Airport Blvd

Following the close on the land, Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed that construction was set to begin sometime this year though no further update has been provided.

Buc-ee’s is expected to hire 150 full-time employees starting at $15 an hour.