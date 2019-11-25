Wheeler County traffic stop leads to cocaine and meth seizure

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wheeler County Deputy made a traffic stop Tuesday, November 19th that led to the seizure of 205 pounds of cocaine and 260 pounds of meth.

Court documents revealed the Wheeler County deputy stopped a 2019 minivan for failing to drive in a single lane on I-40 in Wheeler County.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed indicators of possible criminal activity.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found the drugs.

The driver was to be paid $50,000 for the delivery.