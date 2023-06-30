AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no surprise that it’s blistering outside in Texas. But as we continue further into the summer months and pet safety remains top of mind, veterinarian specialists are warning pet owners on heat exhaustion and injuries to watch for and how to best care for their pets this summer.

Thrive Pet Healthcare operates more than a dozen veterinarian clinics, urgent cares and emergency hospitals in the Austin area. Dr. Tony Coronado, Thrive Pet Healthcare‘s national director of emergency and urgent care services, said the business’ Central Texas locations haven’t seen an extreme spike in heat injuries so far this season.

However, with both high temperatures and humidity levels, he said that doesn’t mean pet owners shouldn’t be vigilant about best practices for summer pet care.

What do pet owners need to watch for in the summertime?

“Unfortunately every year, we always see heat-related problems — even though we all know to avoid and watch out for it, we just sometimes forget that our pets are way more susceptible to heat than we are,” he said. “We really have to watch out for them, because they just get hot so much faster, so much easier and at much lower temperatures.”

With the summer months not only comes increased air temperatures, but ground temperatures, as well. A common summertime pet injury is burnt paw pads, as asphalt heats up quickly and absorbs it at temperatures that far surpass what the air feels like, Coronado said.

When taking pets out, he said they should stick to shaded and grassy areas that will be cooler and more tolerant for pets. Booties can also be worn by pets to protect their paws, or owners can plan their longer walks or bathroom breaks in cooler and cloudier parts of the day.

If you do need to take a pet outside, Coronado suggested doing a palm test to gauge the heat: Place your hand on the ground to assess how hot it is. If it’s too hot for your bare hand to comfortably rest there, then it definitely is for your pet.

If your pet does burn its paws outside, Coronado said you can use lukewarm water to cool their paws slowly, but said to never use ice cold water. That can worsen symptoms and lead to further complications, he stressed.

One of the most dangerous forms of heat-induced injuries is heat exhaustion or heatstroke. In pets, symptoms include excessive panting, dark red gums, a racing pulse or signs of muscle weakness or fatigue, with more severe symptoms including seizures and bloody diarrhea.

In the case of heatstroke, pet owners need to seek immediate medical attention.

Outside of heat-related injuries, any outdoor exposure for pets could mean exposure to more wildlife during the summer months, Coronado said. Keeping pets up to date on their vaccinations and making sure they’re microchipped can protect them from potential illness or help owners reunite with pets, should they get lost.

When should you go to a pet urgent care or emergency room for an injury?

As with human injuries, deciding whether to go to the veterinary emergency room or pet-specific urgent care depends on the severity of the symptoms. Any critical injuries or illnesses that could lead to loss of life need immediate attention at an ER, Coronado said.

ERs specifically provide services such as diagnostics, surgery and hospitalization, including overnight stays.

“Intervention, if not done in a very, very rapid and timely manner, could lead towards that pet being way worse, or even loss of the pet,” he said.

Urgent care services typically focus on more common ailments and injuries that, while not life-threatening, do require medical attention. Those can include small lacerations and cuts, hot spots as well as skin and ear infections.

“So for a burn, a burned foot, you can probably get away with urgent care,” he said. “For heatstroke, you definitely want to go to an emergency facility, because it will often require hospitalization.”