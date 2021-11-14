(STACKER.COM) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Texas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Texas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. Mississippi

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— #2 most common destination from Mississippi

#29. Utah

– Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072

— #1 most common destination from Utah

#28. Maryland

– Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660

— #7 most common destination from Maryland

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824

— #4 most common destination from Wisconsin

#26. Nevada

– Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529

— #2 most common destination from Nevada

#25. Minnesota

– Moved from Texas to Minnesota in 2019: 5,916

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Texas in 2019: 5,949

— #5 most common destination from Minnesota

#24. Massachusetts

– Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277

— #7 most common destination from Massachusetts

#23. Indiana

– Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244

— #6 most common destination from Indiana

#22. South Carolina

– Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240

— #5 most common destination from South Carolina

#21. Kansas

– Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823

— #2 most common destination from Kansas

#20. Alabama

– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— #3 most common destination from Alabama

#19. Michigan

– Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061

— #3 most common destination from Michigan

#18. Illinois

– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

— #4 most common destination from Illinois

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

— #9 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. Missouri

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— #4 most common destination from Missouri

#15. Arkansas

– Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341

— #1 most common destination from Arkansas

#14. New York

– Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078

— #7 most common destination from New York

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975

— #8 most common destination from Ohio

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973

— #5 most common destination from Virginia

#11. North Carolina

– Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

— #4 most common destination from North Carolina

#10. Tennessee

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— #5 most common destination from Tennessee

#9. New Mexico

– Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425

— #1 most common destination from New Mexico

#8. Arizona

– Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

— #2 most common destination from Arizona

#7. Washington

– Moved from Texas to Washington in 2019: 18,528

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Texas in 2019: 15,128

— #4 most common destination from Washington

#6. Louisiana

– Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675

— 4.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Texas in 2019: 24,513

— #1 most common destination from Louisiana

#5. Georgia

– Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

— 5.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209

— #2 most common destination from Georgia

#4. Florida

– Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

— 5.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238

— #2 most common destination from Florida

#3. Oklahoma

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— 5.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— #1 most common destination from Oklahoma

#2. Colorado

– Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

— 7.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

— #1 most common destination from Colorado

#1. California

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— 8.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— #1 most common destination from California



