Which Texas counties are exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face mask order?

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas’ mask order went into effect on July 3, requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in most public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order (GA-29) detailed an exemption for Texas counties with 20 or less active cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of last report on the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website, 70 counties are exempt from Gov. Abbott’s order out of 254 counties in the state.

To be exempt from the face mask order, a county judge is required to submit an exemption form announcing the area’s ability to opt out.

Gov. Abbott’s order gives law enforcement the authority to issue a $250 fine for a repeated violation of the face covering order. However, several law enforcement agencies and Central Texas city officials are choosing to enforce the mandate in different ways.

As of Sunday, July 12, Texas has reported 258,658 total COVID-19 cases and 3,192 deaths, according to KXAN’s numbers. The state estimates 122,828 of those COVID-19 cases are currently active.

List of Texas counties exempt from face cover portion of GA-29 executive order:

Archer

Armstrong

Bailey

Bandera

Baylor

Borden

Briscoe

Camp

Carson

Cass

Childress

Clay

Cochran

Coke

Coleman

Collingsworth

Cottle

Crosby

Delta

Dickens

Eastland

Edwards

Fisher

Foard

Franklin

Glasscock

Goliad

Gray

Hansford

Hardeman

Haskell

Hudspeth

Hutchinson

Irion

Jack

Jones

Kent

King

Knox

Lipscomb

Lynn

Marion

Martin

Mason

McCulloch

Mills

Montague

Morris

Motley

Ochiltree

Oldham

Pecos

Rains

Real

Red River

Roberts

Runnels

Sabine

Schleicher

Shackelford

Sherman

Sterling

Sutton

Terrell

Throckmorton

Upton

Ward

Wheeler

Wilbarger

Yoakum

(Information from KXAN.com)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains