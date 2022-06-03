WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family is holding a peaceful rally on Friday, June 3 with the hope that a reduction in bonds for an Army veteran involved in a 2021 standoff with law enforcement can lead to what the family says is much needed mental health care.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, is currently facing 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of deadly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2021 on Turkey Ranch Road in which Kienlen surrendered to police after a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kienlen was at the residence with a ballistic helmet, body armor, an AK-47 and a sniper rifle, and at one point opened fire on authorities.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries stemming from the incident.

Kienlen, a former infantryman in the United States Army, has no criminal record prior to the stand-off.

Kienlen has been jailed since the October incident, something that his wife, Abigail Kienlen said needs to change.

“The other side of his story has deserved to be told for a long time,” Abigail said.

According to Abigail, her husband has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues for well over a decade.

Abigail said the events that unfolded on October 13 were the result of a mental health crisis, and her husband’s confinement in jail for the past eight months has prevented him from receiving the kind of mental health he needs.

Even after a dramatic reduction in the original $500,000 bond per charge of attempted capital murder, Anthony’s bonds still total nearly $1.5 million, something his family said is “far higher than most anyone in this area would be able to afford.”

Kienlen’s family is rallying behind him and peacefully assembling at the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Friday to coincide with a bond reduction hearing in the 89th District Court.

“We have another bond reduction hearing to hopefully get it reduced enough to get him out of jail and into the type of serious treatment he needs,” Abigail said.

The rally is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., with shirts and signs provided.

Visit the Facebook Event page for more information.