Wichita Falls parents charged with capital murder in death of child who weighed 8 pounds

Christian Bishop-Torrence (left) and Sage Wright (right) (Photos from KFDX, KJTL and TexomasHomepage.com; Provided by the Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — The parents of a Wichita Falls one-year-old who weighed eight pounds at the time of her death were charged with capital murder, according to court documents.

Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wrigh were indicted in September and initially charged with three counts of child neglect and endangerment.

Arrest warrants obtained by TexomasHomepage.com said the child appeared to be severely malnourished and had sores on her body at the time of her death.

When questioned by police, both Bishop-Torrence and Wright admitted they had noticed their child had been losing weight since January, but they had not sought medical attention.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim’s father went to check on her before leaving to get fast food and discovered her gasping for air.

Bishop-Torrence said he saw his daughter take slow shallow breaths and heard a rattle when she exhaled.

He then rushed the child out to his friend’s car, who was waiting outside, and took her to the emergency room at United Regional Hospital.



TexomasHomepage.com said hospital officials reported the child had dirt plastered to her skin and had small, circular blisters on her lower back and buttocks.

The one-year-old weighed eight pounds, compared to the average weight of 22-24 pounds for a one-year-old.

(TexomasHomepage.com contributed to this article)