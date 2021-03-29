Wichita Falls woman arrested after police said she stuffed adult items into purse, underwear

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after police said she took items from an adult novelty store over the weekend.

According to TexomasHomepage.com, Shastevia Cook, 36, was arrested just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at a Supercuts on Kemp Boulevard.

Police said surveillance video showed Cook taking three vibrators off the shelves from an Adam & Eve store on Wayne Avenue.

She put one in her purse and the other two into her underwear before leaving the store, TexomasHomepage.com said.

An employee then called the Wichita Falls Police Department and reported the woman stole the three items.

A manager pursued her and took one of the items away before she walked off.

While police were searching the area, they received a call from Supercuts about a woman who was acting erratically.

Officers arrived on scene and located Cook who resisted arrest, waved her arms and tried to walk away.

During the struggle to handcuff her, officers said she kept yelling “I’m not going back to jail, I just got out!”

Wichita County jail records showed Cook was released 10 days prior to the incident on two theft charges and a drug charge, TexomasHomepage.com said.

Cook has previous convictions for theft and 30 arrests in Wichita County including eight for theft, five for prostitution, and also arrests for aggravated robbery, assault and child endangerment.

