Williamson County confirms first case of omicron COVID-19 variant

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Someone living in Williamson County caught the omicron variant of COVID-19, health experts confirmed Monday.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported that lab testing officially confirmed the first case. The department did not share any further information about the patient, including whether the person traveled recently or had been vaccinated.

Instead, the county’s health leaders urged people to test before traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday as well as get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” Dr. Amanda Norwood, the local health authority and WCCHD Medical Director, said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Everyone five years and older are encouraged to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated, and everyone ages 16 years and older should get a booster shot when eligible.”

Scientists are still studying what kinds of effects an infection from the omicron variant cause. However, it’s believed to be much more easily spread than other variants.

Symptoms include cough, congestion, runny nose and fatigue — the same as other COVID-19 variants.