Williamson County stabbing suspect finally arrested after 4-year search

TAYLOR, Texas — The suspect in a 2016 stabbing in Taylor, has been located and arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Back in 2016, Felix Flores, 62, fled before authorities were able to arrest him, according to officials. The arrest stemmed from an incident involving a victim who was stabbed over 10 times in the chest and forearm. The victim survived, but Flores disappeared.

While the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force followed information that led them to the U.S.-Mexico border, they only found the man’s abandoned vehicle.

It was assumed Flores fled to Mexico, but U.S. officials kept investigating. Finally, on Nov. 13, Mexican authorities located and deported Flores back to the U.S.

He’s currently being held in the Harris County Jail in Houston, as he awaits extradition to Williamson County.

(KXAN contributed to this report)