(Fort Worth, TX) – July 5, 2022 – 2022 is already proving to be the year to play the lottery at Yesway and Allsup’s! In June, a lucky customer purchased a $1,000,000 prize-winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword game at the Allsup’s located at 416 W. Wilson Street in Borger, TX.

The prizes have been plentiful for even more winners this year – from the Allsup’s on Hall Street in Bangs, Texas, where a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold; to Yesway in Marshalltown, Iowa, where a customer won $45,458 in the Iowa Lottery’s Jackpot Party InstaPlay game; to Marshalltown, Iowa, where a lucky Yesway customer won $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Big Money” $3.00 scratch-off ticket game, and more.

“We are thrilled to be a lucky place for our customers to purchase their lottery tickets,” said Derek Gaskins, Yesway’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Yesway and Allsup’s are truly great places to play and win.”

Yesway offers terminal-based games as well as a variety of instant lottery games to the thousands of customers who visit its Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska each week.

