Woman accused in death of Midland infant released from hospital, taken to jail

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Megan Cawley, a 31-year-old Midland woman charged with capital murder in the death of her newborn son, was released from Midland Memorial Hospital and booked into the Midland County Jail.

According to jail records, Cawley was being held on a million-dollar bond.

On November 30, investigators with the Midland Police Department responded to MMH after a doctor reported Cawley had presented to the hospital after giving birth for a procedure to remove the placenta.

The doctor told police he thought Crawley had been about 36 weeks along in her pregnancy and that she had delivered her baby about four days before coming to the hospital. According to MPD, the mother did not bring her baby with her to the hospital.

The doctor told investigators as Cawley was coming out of anesthesia, she told the medical staff at MMH that neither she, nor her husband wanted kids, according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Cawley denied giving birth or ever knowing she was pregnant.

Police then questioned Cawley’s fiancé who told them that he had found a lot of blood in the bathroom but thought it was from a urinary tract infection. The fiancé denied knowing Cawley was ever pregnant.

After obtaining permission for a search, police went to the couple’s home. During the drive to their home, Cawley’s fiancé received a text from Cawley that said, “I love you. I messed up. Trunk of the Impala, they won’t have to check the house. It was already dead. I’m going to jail for life.”

According to the affidavit, Cawley later admitted to officers that she’d delivered the baby on November 26th, placed the baby into black plastic bags, and put the baby into the trunk of her car. Cawley told investigators the baby was not breathing when she put him into the bags, but according to paramedics the full-term baby had been breathing when he was born.

Cawley told police her fiancé knew nothing about the pregnancy or the birth.

(Information from YourBasin.com)