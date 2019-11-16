Woman asks police ‘what’s the problem?’ after leaving daughter, 6, home alone all day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with abandoning and endangering a child after police said she left her sick daughter home alone all day.

When she came home in the evening, she asked officers at the house, “what’s the problem?”

Police officers said Isobella Thomas left her 6-year-old daughter home because the girl was sick and couldn’t go to school with her siblings. They said that afternoon, the girl called her biological father in North Carolina and told him she was scared.

Her father called his parents here and they called the police.

They said they did not have the exact address on Colquit Road because the girl had been too scared to give it to her father, so police officers and the grandfather began a search on Colquit Road.

Finally, the father called and said he was able to get the address by promising his daughter Halloween candy.

Police officers got to the house around 5 p.m. and found the girl. Police contacted the mother at work at the state hospital and told her to come home.

When Thomas arrived, they said she was immediately hostile to them, and when asked if she left her sick child home alone she said, “Yes, what’s the problem?”

She said it had never been a problem before, and then yelled at the girl for opening the door for police and told her she was going to have to go live with her stupid dad now.

She also told police she had left for work around 7:30 a.m. and planned to run some errands after work before picking up her other kids at daycare

