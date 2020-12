TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – Authorities are searching for a woman who broke into a Liberty-Eylau ISD elementary school and stole several computers and candy for Christmas parties.

A social media post by Liberty-Eylau ISD said the crime occurred over the weekend.

Anyone who recognizes the woman was asked to contact the school district by emailing them at Bart.Veal@leisd.net or Jason.Wooldridge@leisd.net.