LOVINGTON, N.M. — A woman, 41, was charged after she attempted to ship about two pounds of cocaine from Colombia to Lovington, New Mexico, according to a press release from the Lea County Drug Task Force (LCDTF).

The press release said that on July 3, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents notified LCDTF of a FedEx package intercepted by law enforcement in Miami, Florida.

On July 10, authorities conducted a joint operation and found that Maria De La Luz Gonzalez also known as Lucy Gonzalez had requested the package of cocaine be delivered to a Lovington residence. According to the press release, she was told it would be on the front porch.

Courtesy: Lea County Drug Task Force

Gonzales arrived at the address for the package and was detained by police. After an interview, LCDTF arrested and charged Gonzalez with Possession with intent to trafficking, the press release continued.

The substance tested positive for Cocaine and weighed 1.8 pounds with a value of $30,000 to $32,000, the press release concluded.

The investigation was ongoing.