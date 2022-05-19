WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with using a machete to cut her grandfather almost a year ago.

Heather Bowman is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged assault was reported last June, but the charge was not filed until Tuesday, May 17, and the arrest warrant issued on September 3, 2021, listed her status as at large.

Police responded to the victim’s home on Moffett Avenue on June 25, 2021, where the victim said he and his wife had been arguing with his granddaughter when she picked up a machete and began swinging it at him, saying she was going to cut off his hands and arms, but the swings missed.

Another witness in the house said the victim and his wife both got out of the room, and Bowman then left the house, and the victim locked the door behind her. Shortly after, the witness said Bowman threw a rock through a window.

The victim said he and his wife have custody of Bowman’s children because of a case filed at CPS, but Bowman also lives in the house.

Bowman was placed on three years probation last August for a drug possession charge, and her probation was amended in March to require her to attend 10 Narcotics Anonymous meetings.