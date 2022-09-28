SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.

Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, was found guilty of defrauding the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000, a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated.

The release stated that the fraud occurred from October 2011 through August 2017 after the couple overstated the severity and extent of her husband’s injury.

Perez-Gorda’s husband, now deceased, was an Army veteran who the couple claimed was paralyzed from the waist down from an injury he suffered while on active duty.

The couple, from Dripping Springs, applied for and received a specially adapted home and vehicle.

Although the couple claimed Perez-Gorda’s husband was paralyzed “from the belly button down,” he was seen walking around the neighborhood and playing basketball, the release stated.

Agents with the VA Office of Inspector General also videotaped Perez walking without assistance.

Perez-Gorda was found guilty on 11 counts of wire fraud and counts of false statements related to health matter, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and theft of government funds.

She faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud charges and up to 10 years on each of the health care charges, the release stated.

The investigation is being conducted by the VA-OIG and the SSA-OIG.