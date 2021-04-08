Woman gets past barricade and stabs man in El Paso home, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man barricaded himself in his home with a dresser after a woman allegedly used her car to ram his truck in a driveway in Far East El Paso, police say.

Lizeth Corona, 21, then allegedly was able to get into the home and stabbed the 30-year-old man in the shoulder with broken glass, police say.

Police were dispatched to a home on Tim Foster Street in East El Paso on Wednesday morning when the 30-year-old man called police about his injury. An investigation found the two had been arguing and Corona refused to leave the residence where she had been staying when police arrived.

Later, the argument continued and Corona put her belongings into her car and rammed the man’s truck in the driveway, police say.

She was arrested and taken into the El Paso County Detention Facility for aggravated assault under a $250,000 bond.

Corona appears to have several previous charges on the count’s website. The charges go back to May 2019.

She’s been charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, violating a bond or protective order, violating bond or protective order under assaults and stalking, possession of a controlled substance, traffic related issues, and violation of promise to appear in court.