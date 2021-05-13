Woman in Lea Co. airlifted to Lubbock hospital after head-on crash

(The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police)

Lea County, NM – On May 10, 2021 at about 7:32 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 206 near mile post 16 north of Lovington, New Mexico.

The initial investigation shows a 2019 Toyota SUV, driven by Cameron Reeve (35) of Tatum, NM was travelling north on State Road 206 near mile post 16. For reasons that are unknown, the Toyota crossed into the south bound lane of traffic. The Toyota collided head-on with a 2012 Mack semi-truck that was traveling south on State Road 206. Reeve sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver of the Mack semi-truck, a sixty-three-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized. No additional information is available at this time.

(This is a news release from the NM State Police)