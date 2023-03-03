AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County District Court has indicted one woman in connection to a wreck that happened in October 2022, in Randall County, that killed two people.

Rayna Smith, of Canyon, was indicted on two charges of “Intoxication Manslaughter w/ Vehicle” by a Randall County District Court after a vehicle incident that killed Alicia Bustos, 21, and Analuisa Mendoza, 21, both of Portales, last year.

A report from Everythinglubbock.com said that in October, the Texas Department of Public Safety was on the scene of a wreck on I-27 south of Amarillo.

DPS reported that a pickup truck was driving south in the northbound lane when it crashed head-on with a passenger car. DPS said first responders rescued the driver of the pickup truck before it was fully engulfed in flames.

DPS said both occupants of the passenger car, Bustos and Analuisa, were pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, identified as Smith of Canyon, “had been drinking alcohol.”