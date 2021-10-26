Woman reported missing, believed to be armed and in danger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, on behalf of the College Station Police Department, is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old Haley Hargett.

Hargett is 5’3″, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. She has possibly left the Brazos Valley area to travel to an unknown beach area – possibly in a 2006 Scion with Texas license plate KDT1082.

Hargett is believed to be armed, and also in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you see her, you are urged to not approach, but to call local law enforcement or 9-1-1.

If you have any helpful information on Hargett’s whereabouts, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Sources: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, College Station Police Department