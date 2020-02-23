Woman taken into custody after SWAT team, police respond to Kyle Walmart

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – A woman is in custody after Kyle police and the Hays County SWAT team responded to a domestic dispute in the parking lot of the Walmart Saturday night.

A Kyle police spokeswoman said officers responded to the store on Kyle Parkway at the gas pumps.

A police sergeant told KXAN there was a domestic dispute and an armed woman ended up locking herself in her car. Officers were not able to figure out what kind of weapon she had.

During the incident, officers deployed a taser and used a diversionary device.

he police spokeswoman was able to confirm that no shots were fired and the incident was not related to an active shooter situation.

The woman taken into custody was treated for self-inflicted wounds.

No one was allowed to go in or out of the garden center of Walmart while the incident was going on and the store was put on lockdown as a precaution. Police also asked neighboring stores to evacuate.

The woman was arrested on assault charges and the investigation is ongoing.

(Nexstar Media Group/KXAN, KXAN.com, Tim Holcomb)

(Nexstar Media Group/KXAN, KXAN.com, Tim Holcomb)

(Nexstar Media Group/KXAN, KXAN.com, Tim Holcomb)

(Information from KXAN.com)