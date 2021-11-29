Woman trapped on cliff’s edge at Palo Duro Canyon State Park rescued Saturday

(Photo from KAMR, KCIT and MyHighPlains.com; Photo by Ruben Flores/Nexstar Media Inc.)

PALO DURO CANYON STATE PARK, Texas — Emergency crews worked to rescue a woman who became trapped on the edge of a cliff at Palo Duro Canyon State Park on Saturday.

According to a social media post, Texas State Park Police, the Randall County Fire Department and the Canyon Fire department all responded to a call for assistance around 4:30 p.m. off the Capitol Peak formation.

Officials said the woman became trapped after going off the hiking trail in the area.

The woman was able to call 911 and was later safety rescued.

(MyHighPlains.com contributed to this article.)