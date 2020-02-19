Woman who got pardon push from Kardashian West helps friend

FILE – In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview in Memphis, Tenn. Crystal Munoz, a 40-year-old Texas woman, was among nearly a dozen people granted clemency Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, by President Donald Trump after her case was championed by Johnson, who herself got clemency at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. Johnson, spent years with Munoz at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)

DALLAS (AP) — A 40-year-old Texas woman was among nearly a dozen people granted clemency Tuesday by President Donald Trump after her case was championed by a woman who herself got clemency almost two years ago at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Crystal Munoz, who spent the last 12 years in prison after being convicted on marijuana charges, found an effective advocate in former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson, who the president granted clemency in June 2018 and who was featured in one of Trump’s campaign ads during this year’s Super Bowl, spent years with Munoz at a federal prison in Texas.