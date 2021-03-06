6 utility workers hurt in gas explosion near Houston

by: The Associated Press

KLEIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say utility workers trying to repair a broken gas line north of Houston struck another one, causing an explosion that injured six of them, including one critically.

Rachel Neutzler, a spokesperson for the Harris County fire marshal, says the explosion happened Friday in Klein.

She says CenterPoint Energy workers were repairing a 2-inch (5 centimeter) gas line when they struck a larger one, sparking the explosion.

The workers remained hospitalized Saturday with second- and third-degree burns.

A firefighter was also injured but was treated at the scene.

