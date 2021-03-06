6 utility workers hurt in gas explosion near Houston

(CBS MONEYWATCH) -- Texas governor Greg Abbott said Facebook and Twitter are leading a "dangerous movement to silence conservative voices and religious freedoms" as he backed a state bill Friday that would allow any Texans temporarily removed or banned from Facebook or Twitter to sue the social media companies in order to get reinstated.

The bill, introduced earlier this week by Republican state senators, is the latest of more than a dozen efforts that have emerged around the country in recent weeks, following the banning of former President Donald Trump from the two social media platforms in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.