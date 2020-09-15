Wranglers catch horses running loose in Northeast Albuquerque

State & Regional

by: KRQE Digital Media Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of horses were on the loose in northeast Albuquerque early Tuesday morning.

Two horses were running down San Pablo near Marble as Albuquerque Police Department units followed them.

According to APD, the horses escaped from EXPO New Mexico. They also say incoming reports state that they were expensive show horses.

Some horse wranglers from the fairgrounds were finally able to rope the horses around 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update when more details become available.

(Information from KRQE.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar